Director explains Atlético-MG’s limitations in the market, and cites “tragedy” suffered by Arana | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG reinforced its squad in 2022, basically hiring free players or players at the end of their contract. It was like that with Godín, Otávio, Ademir, Pavón, Kardec and Jemerson. A limiting performance in the market, and explained by football director Rodrigo Caetano.

Galo does not have the financial resources to buy athletes’ economic rights from other clubs, contrary to the reality of Flamengo and Palmeiras. To Alvinegro, the competition remains when it comes to offering sports projects, salaries, image rights, agent commission and, sometimes, gloves in the employment contract.

“”Perhaps our ability to compete in the purchase of rights will come soon, this will greatly increase our range.

– Our case, today, does not allow us to arrive at a certain club and make a contribution. What do we have to compete in the market? I have conditions to get closer to the competition in terms of salary, image, commission, sometimes in the gloves. I attack much more in the athlete’s financial and sporting project. This often limits our search in terms of age. Which young players are out of contract? rare. – said Rodrigo Caetano, in an interview with Rádio 98FM.

On the other hand, Atlético is always open to the foreign market in outgoing moves. Due to financial need, he had to sell athletes. The price is what the market dictates. In the case of Savinho, for example, it was sold for 6.5 million euros, but with the potential to be worth much more.

Still on the issue of market value, the case of Guilherme Arana was also mentioned by the director. The winger is one of the squad’s most valuable assets, and he had the chance to get exponential growth in the “price” of economic rights if he played in the 2022 World Cup. But then came the “tragic” knee injury.

– In football, we deal with people. The product is people. So there’s no such thing as “I’ll stock up here and sell high”. Unfortunately, see the Guilherme Arana case. We had consultations, but no proposals. What we, at Galo, and you, if you were there, would think: “Let’s wait for the World Cup! It’s Galo’s representative in the Cup!”. Then this tragedy happens. Our business is people – completed Rodrigo Caetano.