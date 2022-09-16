Disney announces the postponement of the calendar of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more

Disney has announced several changes to its release schedule, with the release of films from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar being postponed.

The one who suffered the most was “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron“, directed by Patty Jenkins. The project initially scheduled to debut for December 23 has been pulled from the official calendar. In the meantime, production had been delayed last year and will likely have another soon.

Rogue Squadron would be the first movie to be released after the conclusion of the new Star Wars trilogy. Taika Waiti, Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige’s projects are still taking place under the hood, with no date revealed.

“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron“, Patty Jenkins film leaves the Disney calendar (Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure)

Marvel Studious was perhaps the least affected by these changes, with only one undisclosed title running from February 16, 2024 to September 6, 2024.

The Walt Disney Company also revealed the change in the date of other films, such as amusingly 2 will be on June 14, 2024. The new live-action version of snow Whitewith Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, changed its date to May 22, 2024. Meanwhile, mufasaderived from the live-action The Lion King (2019), will hit theaters only July 5, 2024.

For now, the studio has not revealed the reason for the calendar change.

During D23, an event with panels and announcements from Disney studios that took place last week, producers announced trailers and images of Marvel productions. At the Lucasfilm panel, they released a trailer for “andor“, a Star Wars spin-off series, and an exclusive teaser for “Indiana Jones 5“. Disney announced a sequel of live-action versions of classic animations.

Featured Photo: Disney postpones Marvel movies, Star Wars and animations Reproduction/Disclosure