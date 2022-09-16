Do you agree? Fans Want Green Lantern Actress In Place Of Amber Heard

With the controversy surrounding Amber Heard attracting bad visibility for Aquaman 2, fans are asking for a Green Lantern actress to play Mera.

With the news that Amber Heard was allegedly making false allegations of domestic abuse and assaulting her ex-husband Johnny Deppa petition was formed calling for the removal of Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Realmwhich has amassed millions of signatures.

DC Comics fans have given the studio plenty of options for candidates who could take on the role of Mera. One of the suggestions is the actress Emilia Clarkewho has worked with Momoa in the past on the hit series HBO, game of Thrones.

As remembered by Game Rant, another name that has been circulating among fans as one of the main candidates is the actress Blake Lively. Fans are firmly behind the possibility of Lively taking on the role, so much so that a new petition has formed.

Whereas Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has already been filmed, the chance of Mera being reworked is unlikely, as it would cost the Warner Bros. more spending after its recent merger with Discovery. The film will transport the audience into a whole new world that can hardly be imagined.

While plot details for the upcoming Aquaman movie are unknown, fans certainly have something exciting to look forward to next year. The long commanded by James Wan is scheduled for release in December 2023. What are your opinions on this? Don’t forget to comment!

Although the King of Atlantis only made his official debut in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Jason Momoa confirmed a fan theory tying his character to the Last Son of Krypton solo movie.

At one point in the film, Clark Kent of Henry Cavill saves some workers from a burning oil rig in the middle of the ocean. However, he sinks into the sea when the platform collapses on him. He is later seen in the ocean, almost unconscious.

When we see him sink into the water, he is surrounded by whales, and fans have long believed that the whales were sent by Aquaman to save him. What Momoa confirmed in an interview with the folks at DC All Access:

Zack Snyder talked to me about what he was doing with my character. In Man of Steel, we have Clark Kent floating in the ocean after saving everyone on the oil rig. He ends up having a date with Arthur Curry. Snyder said he had Aquaman save him so they would cross paths again at some point. So when Bruce says: Have you ever heard of Superman? Aquaman already has an idea of ​​this, as they have already met.

Even though the two movie versions of Justice League were the first “official” interaction between Aquaman and Superman, it’s nice to know that the two superheroes met off-camera in the first film in the DC Extended Universe.

Directed by Zack Snyder and written by David S. Goyer, The Man of Steel was released in 2013 and brought the origin of Kal-El to a new generation. In addition, it was the first feature that brought Cavill as Superman and served as a kick-off for the DCEU.

