Documentary by Selena Gomez will be shown at a festival in the United States

She does not stop! After releasing the track “Calm Down”beside rowand appear beautiful on the stage of Emmy Awards 2022, Selena Gomez She has a full schedule of appointments. Is that the new documentary by da Estrela Serpa shown at the opening of AFI Fest, in Los Angeles, USA.

A’s moviepple Originalentitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,””will open the 36th edition of the festival in Los Angeles on November 2nd. The information is from “Variety”. The 30-year-old singer, actress and producer announced the project last week on her networks as she revealed that she had a movie in partnership with Apple TV+. Enough to get fans super excited.

The work is being produced by the director Alek Keshishian (from “In Bed With Madonna”), narrates the “Gomez’s journey from the heights of unimaginable stardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again”. “I had no interest in doing a traditional pop documentary. I wanted to show something more authentic and so did Selena.” he told Deadline.

“She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

Everything was developed in secrecy. News about an alleged documentary only started to appear recently. Alek Keshishian closed with Apple TV+ the exclusivity of the film on streaming. Before, the documentary will be shown at the AFI Fest on November 2nd.

“Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to illuminate her journey in this beautiful celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hope.” Bob GazzalePresident and CEO of AFI Fest.

More information about the documentary about Selena Gomez

The documentary team “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is also involved in the documentary about Selena Gomez. The project is the result of a partnership between Apple TV+ and the producers of Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films.

The Apple TV+ announcement, sent to the press, does little to advance the project. Check the text: