Dog crosses the Americas and visits 15 countries in 7 years: see the journey of Térix, who is back in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

When he decided to leave Búzios, in the Lagos Region of the State of Rio de Janeiro, to travel through Latin America, professor Jonas Fernandes Ramos couldn’t find someone who could take care of his dog, the terix . Worried about taking care of his best friend, he decided to go further: he adapted the motorcycle he would use on the trip to carry the dog and, thus, faced a seven-year journey on the road with him. The duo returned to Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday (13) and traveled to Búzios starting point, on Wednesday (14).

“After the end of the contract at a hostel in Búzios where Térix was adopted, I decided to go on a motorcycle trip working in tourist places, but I couldn’t find anyone to stay and take care of Térix. So I decided to take him on the bike with a trunk adapted for him and with the idea of ​​him promoting through photos through social networks the tourist places, parks, museums and [espaços] petfriendly”, said Jonas.

Thus, the Térix pelo Mundo project was born, which began on September 14, 2015 and toured 15 countries. Over the last seven years, the duo has traveled: various points of the Brazil, Suriname, French Guiana, Guyana, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

2 of 11 Jonas and Térix in Argentina during the journey that lasted 7 years — Photo: Personal archive Jonas and Térix in Argentina during the journey that lasted 7 years — Photo: Personal archive

Jonas says it is possible to travel such a long distance with a dog, but says that concessions have to be made for the animal to travel well. And that Terix’s presence makes the effort worthwhile.

“The best company. On a motorcycle it is very different, it draws a lot of attention. It is a slow journey, with care, so as not to stress you, with eye protection glasses and a helmet”, he clarifies.

Therix is ​​not strange. According to Jonas, the dog was already used to riding a bike and boat with guests at the hostel where Jonas worked.

Initially, the project was supposed to be a trip around the world in three years. In the end, the project turned into a seven-year trip through South America and part of Central America.

Over time, the dog’s charm helped pay for the trip. “In all countries we were always well received, we left without resources and the entire trip was supported in exchange for Térix promoting through social networks”, said the dog’s owner.

3 of 11 Térix observes the landscape in Florianópolis — Photo: Personal archive Térix observes the landscape in Florianópolis — Photo: Personal archive

In the middle of the journey, a problem: the Covid pandemic kept Jonas and Térix for a long time in Chile.

The next step is to turn the story into a book. The duo will now settle down a bit in Búzios to develop the project.

4 of 11 Térix making friends in Chile — Photo: Personal archive Terix making friends in Chile — Photo: Personal archive

5 of 11 Térix and Jonas traveled to 15 countries together — Photo: Personal archive Térix and Jonas traveled to 15 countries together — Photo: Personal archive

6 of 11 Térix with a statue of Brigitte Bardot in Búzios, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Personal archive Terix with a statue of Brigitte Bardot in Búzios, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Personal archive

7 of 11 Terix in a hotel in Argentina — Photo: Personal archive Terix in a hotel in Argentina — Photo: Personal archive

8 of 11 Térix in Argentina during the trip — Photo: Personal archive Terix in Argentina during the trip — Photo: Personal archive

9 of 11 Térix in the hammock, resting during the trip he took with his tutor. They toured 15 countries — Photo: Personal archive Terix in the hammock, resting during his journey with his tutor. They toured 15 countries — Photo: Personal archive

10 of 11 Jonas and Térix during their arrival in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Personal archive Jonas and Térix during their arrival in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Personal archive