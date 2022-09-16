Dorival Jr can leave Flamengo to take over the big national team in 2023

Dorival Jr may be leaving Flamengo next year to face a new challenge in his career. In charge of the giant from Rio a few months ago, the coach, ex-Ceará, put Flamengo on the path of victories, reached two finals (Libertadores and Copa do Brasil) and still fights for the Brasileirão, although it is difficult to reach Palmeiras.

With Flamengo, Dorival Jr has a contract until December this year. The coach arrived at Fla to replace the Portuguese Paulo Sousa and, since then, he has lived a great phase in the club from Rio de Janeiro. However, all this great momentum may be coming to an end, as Dorival Jr is one of S’s big targets.election Brazilian.

As everyone knows, Tite will remain under the command of Brazil until the World Cup. The coach has already announced his decision and, even, can paint, again, in Brazilian football, with Corinthians in his sights. On the hunt for new names, CBF has Dorival Jr as a target for 2023, according to the GE.

The GE informs that the name of Dorival Jr is one of the names in the CBF’s sights for Tite’s place. The good work of the coach makes the entity look with affection for the moment of Dorival and, thus, it can be left for Flamengo, which has the desire to renew with the coach for the year 2023.

In addition to Dorival Jr, other names are targets of the CBF. According to ‘Marca’, from Spain, Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense, is in the crosshairs.