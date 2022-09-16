Drew Barrymore reveals that as a child, his mother allowed drugs, but not sweets: – I had to hide the chocolates

Yet another shocking revelation about motherhood in Hollywood. Actress Drew Barrymore went to podcast from his co-worker Rob Lowe, called Literally. In the conversation, she details the struggles she faced in her childhood and talks about her mother’s role in her drug addiction at the age of 13.

– My mother wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Going to clubs, marijuana and alcohol were totally legal, but I couldn’t touch sugar. And I hid chocolates in my closet. All my other vices were exposed, but the sweets had to be hidden.

According to her, the bans on sweets were due to the fact that Barrymore was a young star, and couldn’t get fat. In 1989, at the age of 14, the actress gave an interview to people telling about his first times in the adult world: he drank for the first time at age nine, smoked marijuana at age ten and started using cocaine at age 12. By the time she reached the 13-year-old mark, she had already been committed by her mother to psychiatric clinics that, in total, cost her a half year of her adolescence.

The mother of two, Olive and Frankie, spoke about fame and young age, admitting to having many resources at your disposal.

– I went to a lot of clubs, I didn’t go to school, I stole my mother’s car – I was out of control.

The actress also vents saying that, as much as her mother has made mistakes in her upbringing, Drew still blames herself for the distance between the two.

– I can’t leave you feeling bad anymore. Surely she must have already blamed herself for having raised a daughter who no longer has contact with her. The pain I endured over the years from being away from her made me feel guilty. Denying my mother access to my life feels like I took my life source away from me.