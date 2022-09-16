Du reveals moment inside the chain during childhood when citing the first final by the professional

Corinthians are in the final of the Copa do Brasil after drawing 2-2 with Fluminense away from home and, this Thursday, confirming their place in the final with a 3-0 victory at the Neo Química Arena. Shortly after the game, midfielder Du Queiroz celebrated the first decision by the professional and mentioned the difficulties he faced throughout his career.

“Feeling of happiness. Realization of a dream, I who came from a favela, to be here today representing where I live, there is no greater feeling than that. I left there, yes, I lived there in Vila Gomes. Very happy for what is happening in my life and I believe that God has bigger things still”, said the player in the mixed zone after the confrontation.

“We always dream, but at one point in my life, at U-23, I thought about giving up because it was difficult, complicated. But every time I went up to train it wasn’t by chance, God had already written that I was giving my life in the trills, that’s when Sylvinho saw me and I made my debut. I did well, but in the professional it was all very fast. It took a while for me to arrive, God was preparing the way, because it was difficult, painful”, continued the steering wheel.

Du Queiroz also cited a delicate moment that he passed during his childhood: the Corinthians player revealed that he went to jail to visit his father when he was only seven years old. The number 38, however, sees the moment as a process of learning and, above all, of maturing.

“At the age of seven, I was in jail, playing ball, and today I can play in a final of the Copa do Brasil. Things that happened in my life, when I was little I had to go to jail and I think that matured me a lot. I grew up as a human being, since I was little, having the responsibility of a man and that influenced me to be what I am today and to be where I am. There are often criticisms, but only I know my identity, the path I took, things I went through to be here today and it is not by chance”, revealed Du Queiroz.

“Actually, it wasn’t me who was arrested, it was my father. But when he goes to jail, we suffer together, he’s stuck together… speechless for everything I’m living. And just to make it clear here, I’m training the submission a lot. You have no idea how much I’m training, Vítor picks me up after training and I train a lot, one hour he’ll leave. It moved (with me the almost goal move). I need a goal here, he (VP) said, he had a better option, but in the game I only thought about the goal. I’m training and at the right time it will leave”, concluded the Corinthians midfielder.

