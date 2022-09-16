Dynamic Island of iPhone 14 Pro on Xiaomi phones, PS5 news and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in yet another edition of Duty TC, our small weekly “newspaper” where we have separated the best news of the week for you. In this edition, we will comment on some news presented by Sony at the State Of Play event, the low demand for the iPhone 14 Plus, YouTube with more ads before the videos and also Intel’s plans to surpass AMD. On another front, we still have the Brazilian government running after the local production of chips and the dynamic island being able to reach Xiaomi smartphones. Missed any news? No problems! Scroll down the page and stay informed.

















Sony announces several news at the State Of Play event





In a presentation held last Tuesday night (13), Sony held the State Of Play event and brought some surprises to the public. The conference kicked off with the announcement of Tekken 8, bringing the first gameplay trailer with Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima in epic combat during a storm on the edge of a volcano. The video impressed by the detail in the models, lighting and destruction of the scenery. Franchise director Katshuro Harada confirmed that the trailer was a snippet of gameplay running on the Playstation 5. Another big surprise came from the producers of Yakuza with Like a Dragon: Ishin, a remake of the game Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin, derived from the released franchise. in 2014 for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, but which was never translated to the West. And to take a lot of people by surprise, the event, which didn’t promise much at first, ended in style with a trailer for God of War Ragnarok. Focused on the game’s story, it brought Atreus facing his destiny to become “Loki”, the Nine Realms, Odin, Fenrir, Freya and the long-awaited clash between Kratos and Thor. Sony even announced a title-themed Dualsense. Come on, it has blue and white tones, has icons of a wolf and a bear representing Atreus and Kratos. Finally, several games were also presented for the PlayStation VR 2. Want to check out all the trailers? Just click here to see the special agenda about the event.

iPhone 14 Plus has low demand and indicates Apple error





According to the well-known and trusted Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus had “bad” results during pre-sales in the United States. In addition, as the company had created great expectations when launching the iPhone 14 Plus, the pre-sale result can be considered “disheartening”, since the device apparently did not win over the public. That’s because many consumers are preferring to pay a little more to get the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, as both bring important details such as the dynamic island, A16 Bionic processor and 48 MP main camera.

iOS 16 Released With Little Disappointment





Apple is distributing iOS 16 to its entire compatible catalog, but the company has been disappointing many users of the iPhone 12 and 13 Mini, iPhone 11 and XR models. That’s because the devices aren’t getting one of the software’s big improvements: the ability to see the battery percentage in the top bar. Apple does not explain the reason for leaving these devices out of the novelty, but we already know that the deletion is not a bug.

iPhone 14 Pro Max the heaviest in history





The iPhone 14 Pro Max received the title of the heaviest iPhone ever produced by Apple. The new flagship from the Cupertino company weighs around 240 grams, that is, very close to the Z Fold 4 brand, which is much larger and has more components, including a hinge. Apple does not say the reason behind all this weight, but the news did not please many people. To make matters worse, analysts believe the trend is to see increasingly heavier Apple smartphones hitting the market, perhaps exceeding the 250g range. That is, a major problem for portability and comfort when using the device.

YouTube starts showing five ads before testing videos





YouTube has angered many users around the world by silently starting a test that could impact the experience of watching videos on the platform. That’s because not two, but five ads are now displayed before each video. To make matters worse, these ads cannot be skipped. In other words, the user is obliged to watch all commercials of the most varied types of product. In theory, the five ads should be around six seconds long and can’t go longer than 30 seconds before the videos. However, there are users complaining when seeing bigger ads on their Smart TV or smartphone. Commenting on the matter, a YouTube representative confirmed the tests with so-called “bumper ads” and said that the exaggerations could be corrected soon. Also, anyone who continues to see larger ads in the trial period can use the bug report page to inform the developers.

Government and auto industry seek local chip production





The federal government has joined representatives of the auto industry to seek companies that can manufacture chips in the country. According to the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite, the group should visit Japan in search of people interested in establishing themselves in Brazil. The executive also pointed out that, even if the cost of national production is higher, it will be much better to have the component available than to have no chip at all. He also commented on the plight of Unitec, a local chipmaker that is currently inoperative. Located in the Ribeirão das Almas region, in Minas Gerais, Unitec could be acquired by a foreign company to speed up local production, since the building and equipment can start operating quickly. The move by the Brazilian government also follows a global trend to avoid total dependence on chips produced in Taiwan, since the island could be the target of Chinese military action.

Intel says 13th generation CPUs will reach up to 8 GHz





Intel decided to challenge AMD. That’s because the company is promising that its 13th-gen processors will be even more powerful, reaching up to 8 GHz overclocked. The information was shared by Tom’s Hardware, which followed the Intel event. The idea is that at least one of the Intel Raptor Lake generation processors will hit 6 GHz of performance by default and up to 8 GHz via overclock, which is certainly a direct message for AMD. For those who don’t remember, AMD has already presented its Ryzen 7000 CPUs with 5nm lithography, promising that they will reach up to 5.7 GHz overclocked. In the event it was also mentioned that the 13th Gen should still have 15% more performance on single core and 41% on tasks involving multiple cores, which is really impressive in raw terms and something that can make a big difference in the final results. . For now, Intel does not reveal all the details of its powerful new processor, but we know that it must be from the Core i9 line. Of course, the company can satisfy the public’s curiosity at the Innovation event, which should take place in California on September 27th.

Dynamic island of the iPhone 14 Pro could reach Xiaomi mobiles



