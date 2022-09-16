Electricity bill may become more expensive with new Provisional Measure

Subsidies in the energy sector are paid by the Brazilian citizen from the electricity bill

Senate to vote later this year MP on subsidies for incentivized energy sources;

Among them are renewable sources such as wind and solar;

Subsidies are paid by the Brazilian citizen from the electricity bill.

A Provisional Measure that aims to continue with subsidies to incentivized energy sources may generate increases in the consumer’s electricity bill. The MP was already approved in the Chamber at the end of August and will now go to the Senate for a vote.

Incentivized sources are those that generate energy from renewable processes that generate little environmental impact, such as solar, wind, hydraulic and biomass. Nowadays these subsidies exist to lower the price of electricity from these sources to the final consumer.

These subsidies have been in existence for some years in the country, with the aim of expanding Brazil’s energy matrix. As soon as they arrived in the country, this sector did not count on so many investments from private sectors, in addition to the technology being based on expensive equipment and not as efficient as today.

However, currently wind and solar energy are in the third and fourth position of the Brazilian energy composition, representing 12% and 3.3%, respectively, of all electricity produced in the country. For some experts, this level already demonstrates that these industries can walk alone, without the need for government incentives.

Renewable sources do not need any subsidy to deliver clean energy to the consumer. These sources are already competitive — says Luiz Augusto Barroso, president of PSR, a consultancy specializing in energy, to the newspaper O Globo.

It turns out that these subsidies are paid for through the electricity bills of Brazilian citizens. Between 2021 and 2022 alone, these incentives for renewable industries were responsible for an average increase of 4.65% in the energy tariff in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions.

It is important to note that, however, it is not only renewable sources that receive government money. Between 2017 and 2022, electricity subsidies increased from BRL 15.99 billion to BRL 32.1 billion. However, in the same period, the amount paid to generators from renewable sources grew from R$2.15 billion to R$7.93 billion.