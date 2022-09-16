Elon Musk’s Starlink Starts Operating in Antarctica

Elon Musk’s internet company Starlink will begin operations in Antarctica (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Starlink is the satellite internet arm of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space launch company;

Internet in Antarctica is poor, with over a thousand people sharing a 17 Mpbs connection;

Starlink is on the “seven continents of the world”, the company said on its Twitter account.

After competing with OneWeb to bring satellite internet coverage to the North Pole and other areas of the Arctic, SpaceX has taken the other extreme: the National Science Foundation (or NSF) is testing one of the Starlink terminals at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. The idea is to increase the bandwidth available to help scientists working on the isolated continent.

The McMurdo base, the most populous in Antarctica with around 1,000 people living and working during the summer, already had satellite internet, but it was pretty precarious. All shared a 17 Mbps connection, which severely limited what people could do, according to the United States Antarctic Program.

The addition of Starlink’s terminals, however, doesn’t mean Netflix will be free for McMurdo residents – the terminals can handle around 50-200 Mbps, which isn’t much yet – but it will help with streaming. scientific data out of the frozen continent.

On Twitter, SpaceX retweeted the NSF, saying that Starlink was “now on all seven continents” and that its ability to operate in remote places like Antarctica is thanks to “Starlink’s space laser network”.

SpaceX aims to increase its coverage globally in 2023. Currently, despite promoting itself as a presence on seven continents, its coverage in Africa and Asia will only be present in two countries by the end of the year: Nigeria, Mozambique, Japan and the Philippines .

Still, if the test in Antarctica goes well, it could help prove that SpaceX’s new satellite-to-satellite communication technology has the power to cover even the most remote areas.