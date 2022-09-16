Emilia Clarke Celebrates Her Entry into Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series: “I Can’t Believe It” – News Seen on the web

Featured in the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke appeared in an official photo from the series during D23.

The Disney event, D23 brought many news to film productions and one of them was the confirmation of actress Emilia Clarke in the new Marvel series, Secret Invasion. Known for her landmark role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, the mother of dragons is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe team and had a photo revealed during the event. Check it out below:



Reproduction: Marvel



2019 Emmy nominee Clarke celebrated on Instagram by sharing the trailer for the Disney+ series. Scheduled for mid-2023, the series follows director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) after he returns to Earth to discover a plot staged by a group of Skrulls, the aliens he helped with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). ) in Captain Marvel.

“Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world… Their world which includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! I can’t believe they let me and my star get anywhere near so much talent,” Clarke said. “I also can’t believe I managed to speak without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you will like it.”commented the actress in the publication.

Despite the disclosure, the character that Clarke will play has not yet been disclosed but already has Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman in the cast. The cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn (returning to Talos) and Cobie Smulders (returning to Agent Maria Hill), in addition to Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Carmen Ejogo. The series arrives in the Disney+ catalog in 2023 and has already had its official trailer revealed showing espionage atmosphere.