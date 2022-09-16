Emily Ratajkowski rocks a transparent look at NY Fashion Week – Who

+



Emily Ratajkowski rocks a transparent look at the fashion show (Photo: Getty Images)

Top actress and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 31, stole the show on another day of New York Fashion Week, in the USA, as she walked the runway for the designer’s new spring/summer 2023 collection. Tory Burch.

When passing in front of the public that was at Pier 76, Emily wore a loose orange skirt, long earrings, a belt with a jewel and a transparent bra, in addition to a blouse in the best second-skin style, which left her breasts on display. Devastating!

In July, it came to light that Emily is separating from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard and, according to Page Six, the reason would have been a betrayal on his part. A source close to her assured that Sebastian had an extramarital relationship.

“Yes, he cheated. He is a serial traitor. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog,” a source told the site.

The separation rumors were already floating around the couple, including with photos of Emily clicked without her wedding ring. Emily and Sebastian got married in February 2018 and have a 1-year-old son Sylvester.

