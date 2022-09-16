Emma Watson Used To Be ‘Really Annoyed’ About How Hermione Granger Looked In ‘Harry Potter’

Admin 42 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Emma Watson has always had a close connection with her Harry Potter Hermione Granger character. However, at first, she was not satisfied with how she looked in the role.

Her opinion later changed, and as Watson grew older, she learned to appreciate Hermione’s appearance more.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘Vampire Academy’ Is Connected To ‘The Vampire Diaries’ – But Not In The Way You’d Expect

ads The long-awaited TV adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy series has arrived. The new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved