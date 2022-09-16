Emma Watson Used To Be ‘Really Annoyed’ About How Hermione Granger Looked In ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson has always had a close connection with her Harry Potter Hermione Granger character. However, at first, she was not satisfied with how she looked in the role.

Her opinion later changed, and as Watson grew older, she learned to appreciate Hermione’s appearance more.

Emma Watson once shared that she has always identified with Hermione Granger

Watson always felt that she was a lot like her. Harry Potter counterpart. Like the heroic wizard, Watson took great pride in his education and enjoyed learning from a very young age. This made her even more beloved by Hermione, who was also portrayed as a passionate student at Hogwarts.

“I started reading Harry Potter when I was 8 years old – I really identified with her,” Watson once said to Paper (via Radio Times). “I was the girl at school whose hand went up to answer questions. I was really looking forward to learning in an uncool way. In a super boring way, actually.”

But in the beginning, The Ring Bling star didn’t want others to know how similar she was to Hermione. So much so that she lied in her previous interviews about her interests to tell others what she thought they would like to hear.

“At first I was really trying to say, ‘I’m not like Hermione. I like fashion and I’m way cooler than she is,’ and then I got to a point of acceptance. In fact, we have a lot in common. Obviously there are differences, but there are many ways in which I am very similar. And I stopped fighting it,” she added.

Emma Watson once shared that she would be ‘really upset’ with how she was made to look in ‘Harry Potter’

Watson didn’t like everything about her Harry Potter role when she began her journey as a character. In terms of her physical appearance, there were some liberties she had issues with. But that’s because she was still a little worried about Hollywood beauty standards.

Overtime, however, Watson would overcome those concerns and embrace her Hermione look.

“When I was 9 or 10, I was really upset when they tried to make me look nerdy, but now I love it,” she explained in a 2007 interview with Stop (via People). “I think it’s a lot of pressure to be pretty. Hermione doesn’t care what she looks like. She’s a complete tomboy.”

For Watson, Hermione also offered an ideal role model for girls. Especially since the character was very different from other celebrities at the time.

“There are a lot of stupid girls in the media,” Watson said. “Hermione is not afraid to be smart. I think sometimes really smart girls scoff a little bit, and that’s bad.”

Emma Watson once shared that it was embarrassing to watch herself in ‘Harry Potter’

Many fans watched Beauty and the Beast actor grow up and mature in Harry Potter films. But Watson found it difficult to observe herself during these formative years. The young actor admitted that sometimes she didn’t even look like the same person in the role.

“I look back at the first few movies and I see that little girl – and I know it’s me, but she looks like a different person,” she told Backstage. “It’s embarrassing to watch me go through the difficult stages of growing out – my hair was just huge! So much time has passed and so much has happened that it feels like I don’t know her. But it’s interesting to see how the character has evolved and how much I’ve changed.”

