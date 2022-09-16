Expert explains changes to iPhones 14 Pro cameras

One of the biggest improvements of iPhones 14 Pro in relation to 13 Pro — in addition to highlights such as the Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island) and Always On Screen (Always-on Display) — is a good evolution in the cameras.

While at first glance — and based solely on numbers — you might think that there hasn’t been much change, Apple has released a series of small improvements that, in the end, should result in a good advance for this much sought after component of the smartphone.

Creator of one of the most popular camera-focused apps for the iPhone, Halide, Sebastian de With shared some predictions for the iPhones 14 Pro, highlighting the changes to the devices’ cameras over the previous generation based on their knowledge around the topic.

According to him, the biggest change takes place in the camera. wide anglewhich got a little wider and manages to collect up to 20% more light than the iPhone 13 Pro, even though it has a smaller aperture – which theoretically would make the device collect less light.

The improvement in ISO of the camera is also relevant, thanks to the way the higher resolution sensor combines 4 pixels into 1. This is because the 48 megapixels of the camera will be used by Apple “behind the scenes” to produce a smaller image (as if it were from a camera of 12 megapixels) of higher quality.

As a result, anyone who wants a larger photo, with a resolution of 48MP, will have to resort to ProRAW mode or third-party apps — if Apple makes such an option available to developers. Apparently, Apple does not want to “break” apps with the larger images that the new sensor is capable of generating.

On the other hand, there was a regression regarding the minimum distance of focus. It went from 150mm to 200mm, which means the iPhone 14 Pro must be further away from objects so that they are focused by the camera. According to With, this can be improved by Apple via software.

while the camera telephoto had a small increase with the arrival of the Photonic Enginea ultra-angle gained significant improvements in low light, as well as a higher ISO sensitivity. Even with a slower aperture, it manages to stand out with its larger sensor and larger pixels.

The expert also spoke about the frontal camera, which gained variable and auto focus for the first time. It should have a little more depth, as well as light input — which, theoretically, will result in sharper photos.

Finally, With pointed out that there haven’t been many changes to the telephoto system, the LIDAR sensor, and the depth-sensing infrared hardware TrueDepth. In any case, he will deeply test the device’s camera system to confirm or (dis)confirm his theories.