F2 should be worth a spot in F1 or allow the champion to return







Load audio player

After signing with Aston Martin to 2023, Felipe Drugovich has its future guaranteed, but without achieving its main objective: a starting place in the formula 1. And, therefore, the Brazilian defended that the formula 2 should undergo a change: either guaranteeing a promotion to F1 or allowing the champion to return to the grid the following year, something that is currently not allowed.

Drugo won the F2 title in Saturday’s race at Monza with one stage to spare. And while he surprised the F1 paddock, he was not considered for next year’s grid slots, signing with Aston Martin to be a reserve driver and member of the development programme.

Read too:

Therefore, the Brazilian believes that the category should provide a panorama similar to that of Moto2 and Moto3, allowing the champion to return if he does not get a place in the higher category, preventing them from being left out of the action the following year, like Oscar Piastri. had to face in 2022.

But Bruno Michel, CEO of F2 and F3, disagrees with Drugo, believing that the series should maintain the “ascension or exit” model.

Speaking after winning the title, Drugovich said: “I think, in my opinion, either you are champion and you can no longer go on, but getting a promotion to F1, or you have the option to stay. That’s how it works in Moto2 and Moto3. I think, first of all, what needs to change is that whoever is champion needs to be promoted to F1”.

“We’ve had some contacts with IndyCar but, as I’ve said several times, it’s not my goal for now. I’m trying to be in F1.”

Felipe Drugovich, MP Motorsport Photo by: FIA Formula 2

“But as I said, if I need to race somewhere other than F1 next year, it’s certainly a category to consider.”

But Michel believes that would give a “big advantage” to drivers who “stay forever in the same championship”.

He said: “I don’t know what he said, but I disagree. I see it as a pyramid, and you need to have a system where at some point it’s either ascension or exit. I wouldn’t want to see F2 and F3 becoming professional championships. , because if you do, you’re going to have people staying forever and having a big advantage as they have more experience than the newbies.”

“That wouldn’t be good for their careers and it wouldn’t be good for the young drivers, who couldn’t shine as brightly, as they’ll be fighting drivers who are possibly not better than them, but who have more experience, knowing the tracks, the cars. , teams…”.

“So for me, absolutely not and I’ve always defended that, since we were GP2 and GP3. The winner can’t stay and I think it’s important to stay that way.”

Podcast #195 – Ghost of Abu Dhabi haunts Monza: what to change in F1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: