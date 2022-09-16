Famous company will need to change label after Queen Elizabeth’s death

The monarch’s death impacted local commerce in the United Kingdom and multinational companies lost benefits certified by the documentation of the Royal Warrant of Appointment.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, Heinz, known worldwide for its ketchup, created in the United States, will undergo a change in its look in the United Kingdom. This curious episode is related to the British Monarchy and is part of a tradition.

Heinz, during the Queen’s rule, joined several companies that held the certificate of the Royal Warrant of Appointment, translating, “certificate of accreditation of the royal family”.

It is an honor that could be given by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip (died 2021) and Prince Charles, current successor. According to Retail Insider, there were more than 800 brands that lost their right to the coat of arms.

How to get the certificate?

The company that has this privilege uses the coat of arms of the current monarch in charge in exchange for services or products aimed at royalty. Therefore, in order to obtain the coat of arms, the company must be involved in these same practices for at least five years.

However, it is not just a requirement, the other is to be involved with an adequate policy with the environment and sustainability.

The duration time is also up to five years and its renewal is discussed in its fourth year. At least 20 companies are awarded this honor annually in the UK.

The desire to have this coat of arms reflects on the impression that the public can have when viewing such a product. when consumed by Royals, you can be sure they are quality and worthy of recognition. And you, would you believe more in a food product brand with such an important endorsement?