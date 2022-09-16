“Far above average”; Benja ‘squeezes’ Marcos Braz and Flamengo manager delivers bombastic signing

Mengão is preparing for two important decisions in the 2022 season. After a dubious start to the year, Fla can lift the titles of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores and both competitions tend to reward their winners well, something that can help the Club to fulfill a mission declared by the vice president of football Marcos Braz, in an interview with ‘Canal do Benja’, this Thursday (15).

Braz was transparent and raised the bar for Mais Querido’s pretensions in the ball market. According to the vice-president, Rubro-Negro has already opened talks with possible reinforcements for the 2023 season and among the wing of negotiations launched, one in particular is with a player “far above average”.

Presenter Benjamim Back tried to learn more about Mengão’s steps and questioned the nuances surrounding such a bombastic hiring, however, Marcos Braz put a condition for the transfer to happen: “Flamengo, if they are Libertadores champions, will compete in the World Cup in March (2023), with the (transfer) windows open. Nothing more natural and plausible is that in the windows we strengthen ourselves even more, as Flamengo has been doing since 2019. The sky is the limit”, detailed the leader.

Benja, realizing that Braz was abusing his enigmatic tone, put his cards on the table to ‘squeeze’ the manager: “The information I have is the following: who will come from three to four players at the window, only one will be a punch, hiring bombastic. Is it true or false?”, asked the presenter, so that the vice president of Flamengo could answer.

“Our thought is that this is it. Whether I can do it or not is another matter. But we want three players and one who is far above average. May he be a world reference player.”, concluded Marcos Braz.