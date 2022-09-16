Father reveals meaning of scrawled strokes on teenage son’s hand

The father of a student shared a heartbreaking photo on the social media of the your child’s left hand covered in scribbled pen marks. The seemingly innocent image shows the young man’s hand with countless little criss-cross lines that seemed to represent counting something.

But Matthew Beard, a resident of London (England), was filled with anger when his son told him the true meaning behind the traits. They were actually the number of times the teenager was bullied at his school during two days.

The father of three posted the photo to Twitter on Tuesday (9/13), writing: “My son has been in high school for just over a week. In his hand he kept a record of how many times in the last two days he was bullied, verbally or physically.”

Bullying marks in London school Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

“21 total. It’s heartbreaking. Schools need to be tougher on bullies, your parents should be fined!”he said, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

He added:

“I shared this because I think it’s a powerful photo. He wanted to show us how many times this happened in two days of school. You just don’t know what’s going on and you expect your kids to be safe at school. I’m sure everything will be okay.” will solve.”

Matthew received a wave of solidarity on the social network. One teacher commented that the situation he described made her “blood boil”:

“I’m a teacher, Matt, and when I worked in schools you wouldn’t believe how much this happens.”