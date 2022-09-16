Fazenda 2022: Mulher Strawberry Shortcake is adept at facial harmonization and more aesthetic procedures on the face; know which ones!

Ellen Cardoso, better known as the Strawberry Shortcake Woman, is shaking up the cast of “A Fazenda 2022”. The dancer has already promised to deliver some “rotten” from Mc Créu if he wins the Paiol dispute, was the subject of a fight with Deborah and caused despair in Naldo Benny. Known after being cast as “Fruit Woman” and dancer from Mc Créu, the funkeira has already undergone some aesthetic procedures.

Strawberry Shortcake already spoke openly about her facial harmonisation, aesthetic procedure that fell in the taste of celebrities and influencers. Harmonization is a set of procedures to improve the harmony of the face that also helps treat facial aging. (+ See the latest news about ‘A Fazenda’ on our channel)

“Filling in the nose between the eyes and a slight lift at the tip, Chinese mustache, filling in the dark circles and a little shaping on the chin, because mine almost didn’t appear and it made my face puffy. I’m so happy and satisfied with the result I can’t stop looking at myself”, he explained in 2019.

Before going through the facial harmonization, as happened with an ex-BBB who gave a lot to talk about, Moranguinho invested in an enzymatic lipo, a procedure to reduce the double chin. “I’ve always liked to take care of myself and this region of the face was something that had been bothering me for a while. I had a more rounded face feeling“, he said. “Not to mention that it is a procedure that is not invasive as would be a lipo in this region”, he added.

Strawberry Shortcake undergoes procedure to look like Angelina Jolie

In 2016, the Strawberry Shortcake Woman underwent an unusual procedure. The dancer underwent a bichectomy, which is done when the person wants to make the cheeks smaller. At the time, Strawberry Shortcake was accompanied by Naldo to undergo the procedure and revealed that he was inspired by Angelina Jolie.

“I I saw a photo of Angelina Jolie that served me as a source of inspiration. I thought the before and after her was amazing and I thought I want to look like this too, lol. I was a little nervous, I won’t deny it, but with my husband by my side and a team of professionals who gave me complete security, I went ahead“, explained the influencer.