FIFA 23: Vini Jr. is the tenth highest overall in La Liga; see notes | fifa

In preparation for the release of FIFA 23, EA games has released the list of the highest overall players in La Liga. Among the best athletes in the Spanish championship is the Brazilian Vinícius Junior, from Real Madrid, who appears in 10th position. In addition to Vini Jr, his teammates Antonio Rüdiger, Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema are also present.

As expected, the list is headed by a series of athletes belonging to Real Madrid. With six players representing it, the Madrid team continues to show that it is one of the most dangerous teams in the game. Completing the list are three athletes from Barcelona and Jan Oblak, who plays for Atlético de Madrid.

Check out the top 10 La Liga players:

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid – 91 Ovr Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona – 91 Ovr Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – 91 Ovr Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid – 89 Ovr Toni Kross – Real Madrid – 88 Ovr Luka Modrić – Real Madrid – 88 Ovr Marc-André ter Stegen – Barcelona – 88 Ovr Antonio Rüdiger – Real Madrid – 87 Ovr Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona – 87 Ovr Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid – 86 Ovr

It is worth mentioning that Benzema and Lewandowski are two of the few athletes who have an Overall 91 in the game. Other players with the brand are: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, from Paris Saint Germain, and Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City.