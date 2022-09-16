FIFA rejects Chile’s appeal and confirms Ecuador in 2022 World Cup

FIFA ruled that player Byron Castillo did not act irregularly and confirmed Ecuador in the Qatar Cup

O Ecuador is confirmed in World Cup 2022!

This Friday (16), the FIFA Appeals Committee announced that it rejected the appeal of the selection of the Chile and ratified that Ecuadorians will compete in the Qatar World Cup.

The Chileans filed a request for disqualification from the South American team for the alleged irregular performance of the side Byron Castillo during the qualifiers.

According to the redCastillo is Colombian by birth and would have played for the tricolor team using a false passport.

In its investigation, however, FIFA found that there were no irregularities.

“Among other considerations, it was found that, based on the documents analyzed, the player can be considered as a permanent holder of Ecuadorian nationality,” wrote the governing body of world football.

With this, the opening of the 2022 Cup continues to be Qatar x Ecuador, on November 20th.

In his social networks, Frencisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, celebrated the final result of the trial.

“In silence, we continue to defend what we have won on the field!”, he exclaimed.

Now, Chile only has one more possibility of appeal: to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is the last instance of sports justice in the world.