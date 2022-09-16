Find out how King Charles knew his mother the Queen was dying

Newsweek’s chief royal affairs correspondent Jack Royston gave an interview to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat this Friday (9/16). During the participation, the expert told how the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, found out about the mother’s critical health condition before she “passed away peacefully” on the 8th. According to the expert, the 73-year-old man learned that the monarch “was dying” after a “desperately frantic phone call”.

According to Royston, Charles only discovered that Elizabeth’s health was critical “moments before the world”. An aide to the late majesty ran into a hallway to make a call to the queen’s eldest son, when “all went silent”. At the time, the sovereign’s firstborn and his wife, Camilla Parker, were at Dumfries House, a country house in the Scottish city of Ayrshire. The distance between the property and Balmoral Castle, where the monarch died, is 254 kilometers.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Queen Elizabeth With the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth hastily returned from Kenya for the patriarch’s funeral. The older of the only two heirs to the throne, Elizabeth assumed the crown at the age of 25.PA Images via Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Crowned in 1953, she became queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth of Nations countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon.The Print Collector/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth_2 Already married to Filipe Mountbatten, prince in Greece and Denmark, she stayed by his side for 73 years, until her husband’s death in 2021.@theroyalfamily/Playback/Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Prince Charles in the back of the car with his mother Queen Elizabeth and sister Princess Anne in 1953 Together they had four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. In the picture, Prince Charles appears in the back of the car with his mother and sister, Princess Anne, in 1953.Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward On the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace, the sovereign presented all the successors to the throne. In the image, it presents the youngest, Prince Edward.Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising British Royalty – Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip In the click, ahead, William, Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Camilla Parker and WilliamTim Graham/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth The queen was born in 1926. Her reign began in 1952Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Charles is the heir to the British thronePaul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images 31 – Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George and Prince William In order, the heirs to the British throne after Elizabeth are Charles, William and George, respectively. @theroyalfamily/Playback/Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Bridal Meghan Markle. In the background, the Queen and Prince PhilipGetty Images Camilla Parker, Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, William and Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth II with the two successors to the throne and their wivesDominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 6 partner advertising Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Queen at the opening of Parliament, 2021Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

“Charles and Camilla were at Dumfries House. Camilla was about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway,” revealed Jack Royston. He continued: “Charles got a call, everything was silent and they were asked to be silent.” Upon learning of the situation, the then prince did not hesitate to travel by helicopter to Balmoral Castle. “That was at 12:30 pm, exactly the same time we were told,” said the expert.

“They didn’t wait, they didn’t give Charles an hour or two [antes de contar ao público]” said Jack Royston. Wife of the current king, Camilla Parker would record a chat with Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former US President George Bush. The interviewer revealed the harrowing moment when Elizabeth’s son learned the news. First, royal aides entered the room, where the filming was taking place, and said, “Can you please be quiet? There is a link”.

Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, were staying at Dumfries House at the invitation of Charles and Camilla Parker. The couple arrived on the last day 7 at the Scottish property. Queen Elizabeth died the next day, aged 96. The sovereign’s funeral is scheduled for this Monday (19/9). Her coffin is currently in Westminster Hall for subjects to pay farewell tributes. The monarch’s admirers formed a kilometer line, eight kilometers long.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram