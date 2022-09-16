Find out what’s to come at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II shocked the world. The monarch died aged 96 after spending more than seven decades on the throne.

Next Friday, the 16th, the King Charles III and Elizabeth’s three other children will hold a 15-minute vigil at her coffin. Currently, the queen’s body is in Westminster receiving last respects from her faithful subjects.

Next Monday, the 19th, there will be a private funeral and then the burial. According to the Daily Mail, Buckingham Palace released all the details of the Queen’s funeral. The ceremony will end with a two-minute national silence, before she is buried next to her late husband.

In addition, 200 everyday heroes (including staff who have excelled in the pandemic and volunteers) will be part of a congregation of 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey for the monarch’s final farewell.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on September 19 – Photo: Disclosure

CHECK OUT EVERYTHING THAT WILL HAPPEN ON THIS HISTORICAL DAY

Early on Monday morning, the 19th, the Queen’s body will receive a visit from the last members of the public. The gates will close at 6:30 am. The doors of Westminster Abbey will open at 8 am, when guests will begin arriving, three hours before the service, which begins at 11 am.

At 10:35 am, the Queen will be transported in the carriage of arms to Westminster Abbey, arriving at 10:52 am. Her son, the new king, will lead the procession. To close the ceremony, there will be the traditional clarion call that awakens the soldiers at dawn, then the National Anthem, and finally a Lament played by the Flautist of the Queen that will end the service at noon, when the coffin will be carried from the Monastery. At the end of the funeral, there will be two minutes of national silence.

At 12:15 pm, the Queen’s children and members of the Royal Family will walk behind his coffin to Wellington Arch as he leaves Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty begins his journey to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her beloved husband, the Prince Philip. The coffin will be returned to the carriage and the procession will be attended by the Princes William and Harrywhich will walk side by side.

The Queen’s body will be transported in a carriage drawn by 98 men from the Royal Navy, a tradition that dates back to the funeral of the Queen. Queen Victoria. The hearse is expected to arrive at the Long Walk around 3:15 pm, when the public will be able to pay their last respects.

There will be a televised ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor at 4pm. Around 800 people, including members of the Queen’s House and property staff, will be in attendance. Four billion people around the world are expected to follow the BBC broadcast.

Finally, around 7:30 pm, Queen Elizabeth will be buried next to her beloved Prince Philip for all eternity.

