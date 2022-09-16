Find out who are the actors quoted to be the new DCEU Flash

Actor Ezra Miller, who has been involved in several recent controversies, is expected to stop being the Flash in theaters after the movie The Flash.

As we have already disclosed here, the Warner Bros. Discovery decided to let Miller go after the movie The Flash because the actor has been involved in numerous controversies and confusions in recent months.

Leaks point out that the names quoted to be the new Flash of theaters are the actors Timothee Chalamet (Dune), Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) and George Mackay (1917), with the latter appearing as the current favorite for the role.

The leaked information also states that the new Scarlet Speedster on the big screen will continue to be Barry Allen and that the hero Wally West is not expected to appear in the DCEU anytime soon.

Which of these three actors cited as possible replacements for Miller do you prefer as The Flash? Comment below in our comment block.

Ezra Miller to be seen for the last time as The Flash in the film The Flashwhich opens on June 23, 2023 in theaters.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

