Find out who gets the monarch’s treasure

The British press reveals that Elizabeth II left a will, where she directs her beautiful jewelry to her grandson’s wife, Prince William.

A source told OK! magazine that the monarch made some changes to her will just days before she died, just after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Elizabeth II made some last-minute changes to her will and that the revelations will bring shocking surprises to the family, as she has focused her beloved pieces on those who truly deserved them,” the source told the publication, saying she had Middleton, daughter-in-law of the now King Charles III, as his favorite.

BURIED ONLY WITH THE SENTIMENTAL

After eleven days of her death, the queen Elizabeth IIwho died on the 8th of September, will be buried next Monday, the 19th. According to sources in the Daily Mail, the ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and the monarch should be buried only with two of her jewels, which have a sentimental meaning, these being her wedding ring with the prince philip and a pair of pearl earrings.

Second Lisa Levinson, the queen will be wearing the ring made of Welsh gold, a material traditionally used in royal wedding rings. The ring, used until then by Elizabeth, was passed on to her after it was given to her parents for their union in 1923. Thus, the ring was made with gold from the Clogau St. David, located in Wales.

Pearl earrings, in turn, were often used by the monarch, who even had several pairs of different sizes. In addition, the publication also cites that, the engagement ring of its queen, which features diamonds taken from a tiara that belonged to Prince Philip’s mother, alice of battenbergshould be given to your daughter, the princess anne.

It is worth noting that Elizabeth’s private jewelry collection, which is not owned by the British Crown, consists of around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings. When the accessories were not in use by the Queen, they were stored in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

The so-called official Crown Jewels are kept in the Tower of London. The collection, dating from the 18th century, has more than 23,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies, and ranges from the royal crown, which will now be used by Elizabeth’s firstborn, the King Charles IIIat the coronation ceremony, to other pieces such as the famous Fabergé eggs.

A LETTER TO 2085

Time would have to fly for us to know! Let me explain: Queen Elizabeth II, who died on the 8th of September, left something that can only be opened in the year 2085.

That’s right, it’s a letter, written by her, on one of her visits to Sydney, Australia, in 1986, with a direct message to the mayor and the population of the city. But the words written there by the monarch can only be read, at her request, in 2085.

INSTRUCTIONS

According to the British press, in the letter are instructions for the future mayor, with the correct date for its opening: “Greetings. On a suitable day to be chosen by you in the year 2085 AD, please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them,” the envelope reads.

Therefore, the document is, since then, kept Queen Victoria Building, a shopping center opened in 1898, in the Australian city.

