find out who your crush talks to the most in the app

O Whatsapp has already become a great ally when it comes to exchanging messages and media with speed and agility. There are those who spend hours and hours of the day chatting with friends, family and even shopping in stores using the app.

The novelty that has taken over the internet in recent days is a trick to find out Who does the account owner talk to the most?. The process is very simple and uses a resource available in the tool itself.

This function lists contacts according to the amount of storage taken up by messages exchanged with them. The person at the top of the list is usually the person the user chats with the most on WhatsApp.

It’s worth remembering that photos and videos take up more space, which means that sales groups, business accounts and contacts who send a lot of media can move up in position for this reason. Be that as it may, the trick is interesting to discover some patterns.

How to find your preferred contact on WhatsApp?

See below for instructions to check who is on your list:

Access WhatsApp via mobile; Click on “Settings”; Enter the “Storage data” option; Tap on “Manage Storage”; Check out the list of contacts you spent the most data and storage with over time.

You can also use this same function to remove larger media and free up storage space in the application.