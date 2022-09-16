Fire destroys 218-meter skyscraper in China city

Building has 42 floors and was built in 2000; fire was brought under control by firefighters and initial investigations indicate that there are no casualties.

One fire destroyed a 218-meter high skyscraper in the Chinese city of Changsha on Friday, 16, but without causing any casualties, according to a first assessment of firefighters. In videos posted on social media, a thick black column can be seen escaping from the building and people fleeing to avoid being hit by red-hot debris falling from the sky. Changsha City, with a population of ten million, is the capital of Hunan Province. The building has 42 floors above the ground and, according to the firefighters, in an interview with the social network Weibo, the fire would have started in an external wall of the building. “The fire was brought under control and no casualties were found,” said the same source, adding that the first call for help was at 15:48 (4:48 GMT) and the fire was controlled at around 4:00 pm. The stricken skyscraper was completed in 2000, according to CCTV. This relative modernity of the building could partly explain the absence of victims. THE China it is often the scene of deadly fires, partly explained by sometimes lax enforcement of safety regulations and illegal construction that can complicate evacuation, so buildings in China’s big cities regularly practice fire drills. In June 2021, a fire at a martial arts school in central Henan province left 18 dead, most of them children between the ages of 7 and 16. In 2017, two fires killed more than 20 people in Beijing neighborhoods inhabited by migrant workers from other provinces. In 2010, a massive fire devastated a 28-story residential building in Shanghai, killing 58 people.

