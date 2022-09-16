Flamengo completes three months without injuries and, with the exception of Fla-Flu, strategy will be kept to the letter

On June 16th, the Flamengo informed that David Luiz suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, and had already started treatment. Since then, three months have passed and the squad has not suffered any more physical problems. The “zero” DM is the result of the integrated work of the technical committee and the department’s health areas.

THE strategy has taken shape since the arrival of Dorival Júnior, in early June. The coach’s decision process, in relation to the athletes’ choices that will go to the field, is always supported by the data reported by the medical department and the physiology area.

The contact between Dorival and his technical commission with professionals in these areas is daily and direct. From this exchange, the idea of ​​the teams that have been used in recent months was built. The Brasileirão team and the Copas team – the second with the main names.

GAME AGAINST FLUMINENSE WILL BE EXCEPTION

The defense of planning and alternation between players has already been widely made by Dorival in the coach’s latest interviews. However, Sunday’s classic, against Fluminense, will be the exception.

Flamengo will enter the team closest to the ideal, since, after Fla-Flu, Rubro-Negro will only return to the field on September 28, with the stoppage of tournaments due to Data Fifa.

The evaluation will be individual, but whoever is able will be in the game. The definition will be on Saturday, in training at Ninho do Urubu.

Subsequently, with the proximity of the Copa do Brasil finals, on October 12 and 19, and the Libertadores decision, on October 29, Flamengo will maintain the strategy, putting the “Brasileirão team” to play. Based on the numbers, regarding load control and minutes, the idea is to reach the end of the season with a healthy cast and motivated by the environment created by the coaching staff.