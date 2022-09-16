Flamengo is the target of provocation in the launch of a team shirt in Argentina and the Nation ‘rebates’ on the web

Flamengo is constantly one of the most talked about teams in Brazilian football, that’s a fact. Due to the fact that it has one of the biggest fans in the football world, Rubro-Negro is constantly target of provocations, or comments fans and even opposing players.

But this time, something even more unusual happened. That’s because the Argentine Club, Independiente, launched its new number 2 shirt for the season, with a white uniform, which honors two international achievements. So far, no problem, but when you look at the back of the shirt, the provocation appears.

On the back of the uniform, the Club placed a ‘patch’ with the term: Maracanazo, referring to the two achievements that the Argentines had over Flamengo, inside the Maracanã: the extinct Libertadores Supercup, in 1995, and the Sudamericana, in 2017, a more recent past.

It didn’t take long for the news to fall like a ‘bomb’ on the web: “No, but we’re not the center of the universe”, “I wanted a Libertadores final against them”, “Vives from Flamengo, almost 10 Libertadores on his resume and is proud to win Sula against a team that is being restructured”said some netizens.

During the matches of the two conquests, the Argentines were wearing white uniforms, hence the inspiration to put the ‘sticker’ in this edition in the same color as Indenpendiente’s second shirt.