Former Vasco, Fred Guarín posts photo crying and admits mistakes: ‘I am a man full of vices’

Colombian Freddy Guarín, who had passage through Vasco, made a surprising post on his Instagram profile. The steering wheel posted a photo crying accompanied by a long text of rant.

– Good morning, world. Today I want to show myself as I am, with an open heart. I don’t do this to grieve or to gain followers, I do it with the intention that it will serve at least one person. Since then, my life has changed a lot. These tears that you see in the photo are of a man full of vices, mistakes, sins and much more – began Guarín.

Subsequently, the text by the Colombian took on a religious aspect.

– My people, it is time to open the door to God and let Him guide our soul and heart. God forgive me and I forgive myself. If anyone disagrees with this post, I understand. Don’t stop dreaming, may forgiveness be with love and guided by God, our lord. God bless you today and always, much joy and strength. It’s never late! – concluded the midfielder.

Fred Guarín, who has played 58 games for the Colombian national team, played for Vasco between 2019 and 2020, the following year he went to Milionarios, from Colombia, and since 2021 he has been without a club.