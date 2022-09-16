From “Snow White” to the sequel to “The Lion King”, but without “Star Wars”: Disney reveals dates for its next films – News

As expected, Disney on Thursday removed from its release schedule “Rogue Squadron”, the “Star Wars” movie that would focus on a new generation of pilots from Patty Jenkins’ squads (director of “Wonder Woman”), which was scheduled for December 22, 2023.

The removal is a mere formalism because the deadlines were past: announced at Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020 with the ambition to take “the saga into the future age of the galaxy”, pre-production was supposed to have started in late 2021 and shooting this year.

Several news in November 2021 had already indicated the postponement of what would be the first film in the saga since 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”, allegedly because Patty Jenkins’ schedule would not open the time gap. enough for a project of this magnitude.

In adjusting the dates of its non-Marvel movies, Disney has put the live-action version of “Ship White” with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot on March 22, 2024.

The Pixar animation “Inside Out 2”, the sequel to “Inside Out” (2015), was placed on June 14, 2024.

The sequel to the live-action version of “The Lion King” (2019), titled “Mufasa” by Barry Jenkins, comes out on July 5, 2024.

A sports comedy by Taika Waititi (from the recent “Thor” films and an Oscar winner with “Jojo Rabbit”) joined the premiere schedule on April 21, 2023.

Disney’s animated “Wish” hits theaters on November 22, 2023, while Pixar’s new animated sci-fi movie “Elio” is scheduled for March 1, 2024.

“Inside Out 2”, “Wish” and “Elio” are projects that were just announced last weekend at the D23 Expo, the biggest annual event for Disney Studios fans.