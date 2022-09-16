Galaxy A73 5G reaches historic lowest price with cashback

Darling among Samsung fans, the Galaxy A73 5G is in imminent price drop in Brazil. The model arrived here in April this year with a suggested price of R$ 3,799. However, it has a super discount this Thursday (15) at R$ 1998 with a cashback of R$ 399 at AME Digital (final price of R$ 1,599).

Powerful, the Galaxy A73 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. As a result, it delivers high performance in gaming and more intensive smartphone tasks. In addition, the 6.7″ Super AMOLED FHD+ display has high quality for media consumption.

In terms of construction, Samsung took great care to include a protection called IP67. In practice, the device is able to remain intact even submerged in water. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like 108MP main camera with OIS, 5,000mAh battery and support for 5G networks.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 6GB or 8GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

Back camera: 108 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)

Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

Operational system: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface

Others: IP67 water protection, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo sound, 5G support.

The Galaxy A73 5G arrives at its all-time low price in this offering. So be quick and secure yours:

