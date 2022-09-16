George Clooney and Other Hollywood Actors Open Film School in Los Angeles

The actors George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling teamed up to create a new film school in Los Angeles, named Royal School of Film and Television Production Magnet.

The inauguration took place last Wednesday (14th) and during the event the artists talked about the importance of the new project for the industry and how the school will help young people who dream of acting. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington also attended the opening.

According to the website mirrorClooney, 61, who is currently playing on the big screen with the feature Ticket to Paradisesaid that projects like this promote the creation of more roles in the film industry.

“We feel like there’s a real opportunity here, and it’s something that I think we’ve missed in our industry, and I think it’s pretty obvious what the solution is — and it’s starting earlier,” he explained. “I felt like if you see a hole, you try to fill it, and this is one that felt like – I was in London, and we were hiring, and because it’s been a very busy period in the industry, it’s hard to find staff and we need greatly improve inclusion.”

Clooney will not be one of the teachers at roybal, but assured that he will attend frequently to give lectures.

“Listen, this is below the line guys, right? So I’m not really going to go in and talk about directing or acting,” he admitted. “But I can come in and sit with the kids when they’re editing and stuff like that, so something like that,” he added.

See the success of Ticket to Heaven with George Clooney

Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy released on the 7th of September and is already in the Top 1 of cinemas in Brazil. Clooney acts alongside the star Julia Roberts.

The plot depicts the life of Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a young woman recently graduated from the University of Chicago who falls in love with a young man during a vacation trip.

Determined to start her promising career as a lawyer, she changes all her plans and decides to get married. Her parents (George Clooney and Julia Roberts) are terrified by their daughter’s change of plans and will do anything to keep her from making this mistake.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.