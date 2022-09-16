Germany seizes subsidiary of Russian oil company Rosneft amid energy crisis

The German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft was placed under guardianship this Friday.

(Reuters) – The German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) was placed under trusteeship on Friday, giving the German federal regulator control of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, a major source of fuel for the city of Berlin. .

Rosneft Deutschland, which was previously majority-owned by Rosneft, tested Germany’s resolve to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year under European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. see More information

“With the trusteeship, the threat to the security of energy supply is tackled and an essential cornerstone is laid for the preservation and future of the Schwedt site,” the German Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Rosneft Deutschland, which accounts for about 12% of Germany’s oil processing capacity, will come under the umbrella of regulator Federal Network Agency, which said the original owner no longer had the authority to issue instructions.

Taking control of Rosneft Deutschland is Germany’s latest move to shore up its energy industry, which is reeling from the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Germany said this week it would increase lending to energy companies at risk of being crushed by soaring gas prices after Russia cut supplies to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions. see More information

German utility Uniper (UN01.DE) said on Wednesday the government could take a majority stake, saying a previous state rescue package worth 19 billion euros was no longer enough. see More information

The government also placed SEFE, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, under trusteeship after Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) abandoned it in April.

German government sources said ahead of Friday’s announcement that all Russian oil supplies could be disrupted.

The Schwedt refinery, Germany’s fourth largest and supplier of 90% of Berlin’s fuel, has received all of Russia’s crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline since it was built in the 1960s. Parts of western Poland are also supplied by Schwedt .

The ministry said Friday’s measure includes a package to ensure the refinery can receive oil from alternative routes. This also means that the Federal Network Agency takes over Rosneft Deutschland’s shares in the MiRo refinery in Karlsruhe and the Bayernoil refinery in Vohburg.

It is unclear who could replace Rosneft as operator of the Schwedt refinery. Shell, which owns a 37.5% stake in Schwedt, has wanted to withdraw for some time.

Verbio (VBKG.DE) and Enertrag, both involved in renewable energy, expressed interest.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Brandenburg State Prime Minister will announce further details at 1130 GMT.

