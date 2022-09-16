Girlfriend of Brazilian who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner has messages exposed, and case wins twist

According to the Argentine newspaper La Nación, the girlfriend of Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, Brenda Uliarte, would have been responsible for planning the attack on Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, on September 1. The 23-year-old’s cell phone, which was seized by the country’s police, shows messages exchanged between Brenda and a friend, Agustina Díaz. The content of the conversations, released this Thursday (15), demonstrates that Uliarte was the one who planned Kirchner’s assassination attempt.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Montiel was responsible for shooting the vice president twice, but the weapon failed. The three young men are arrested for the crime. From the messages, it is possible to see that a month before the failed attack, Brenda Uliarte told her friend that she was organizing a group to kill politics, with “torches, bombs, weapons and allO”. “I will be the liberator of Argentina. I was practice shooting, I know how to use a gun“, said Uliarte in the texts.

Next, Brenda wrote to Agustina, days before the attack: “I will have Cristina killed. I sent a guy to kill Cristina”. On that occasion, she was referring to Fernando, the Brazilian boyfriend responsible for the attack. The friend then asked: “How much did he charge you?“. And Uliarte explained that there was no charge, as Montiel was also angry with the situation in the country. “I swear I’m going to kill this one. I’m exhausted that she steals and goes unpunished“, continued the young woman.

In other messages, Díaz began to warn her friend about the consequences of committing an attack of this magnitude against Kirchner. “You realize the mess you’re going to get yourself into, right? They’ll look for you everywhere if they find out you’re an accomplice in the vice president’s death.”, said Augustine. And Brenda countered: “That’s why I sent someone. If it happens, I go to another country and even change my identity. I have it thought”.

The friend insisted once again on the risks of getting involved in the attack, and the young woman said: “I have some money, acquaintances. I’m leaving, but first I want to do something for the country“. Before the police found Brenda and Agustina’s cell phones, some messages were deleted by the young women. In the conversations, at different times they referred to Cristina Kirchner as the “old bitch”.

A second analysis carried out on Montiel and Uliarte’s cell phones showed that the couple had already tried to attack Kirchner days before, on August 27, but plans had changed. At the time, Agustina asked: “What happened? What I lose?“. And Brenda replied: “I had the deputy killed. It didn’t work out because she came in [em casa]”. Photos found on the Brazilian’s cell phone also show the moment when the couple poses with the Bersa 32 model pistol, which was used in the attack earlier this month.

Fernando Sabag Montiel was arrested the same night as the attack, after being filmed pulling the trigger of a pistol twice to Kirchner’s head outside the vice president’s Buenos Aires home. His girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, was arrested days later, on September 5th. Watch the video of the moment of the crime:

BRAZILIAN TRY TO KILL CRISTINA KIRCHNER Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian, pointed a gun at the Argentine vice president’s head and fired, but the shot missed. Kirchner attended a vigil with his supporters. pic.twitter.com/1gUFHDqFOS — Martha Raquel (@MarthaRaquel_) September 2, 2022

