Globo wins dream final in Copa do Brasil

The classification of Corinthians for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, confirmed after the victory over Fluminense by 3 to 0 on the night of this Thursday (15), made official a “dream final” for Globo to broadcast in October to the whole country . With Flamengo x Corinthians, the broadcaster will have the chance to beat audience records for the season in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and on the PNT (National Television Panel).

With the two biggest fans in the country on the field raising the Ibope indices in the two main squares in terms of population (SP and RJ), Globo’s national indices should rise at a vital moment in the calendar: about a month from the beginning of the World Cup, which the channel will have exclusively on open TV this year.

Globo suffered from loss of broadcasting rights for competitions played in knockout, a format that intensifies the audience in the most decisive games. Paulistão and Cariocão, for example, were from Record. Libertadores is in its last year at SBT. The Club World Cup, which Palmeiras participated, ended up being exclusive to the Band.

It was precisely this last example that prevented Globo from having the largest audience with football in São Paulo until the month of August. The 28 average points that the Band scored in February with the final between Palmeiras and Chelsea, won by the English team in extra time, were only surpassed last month precisely by the Copa do Brasil, when Corinthians beat Atlético-GO 4-1. in the return game, turning into a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, a game that yielded 29 points to the carioca broadcaster.

In Rio de Janeiro, the biggest audience of the year was also marked by Globo in the Copa do Brasil in a knockout round. Flamengo qualified in the round of 16 against Atlético-MG, winning the return game 2-0 at Maracanã after taking 2-1 in the first leg. The duel played in RJ scored an average of 39 points.

In the National Television Panel, which is the average of the 15 places where Ibope measures the audience in Brazil, the current record also belongs to the Copa do Brasil. It was with the first leg of the semifinal, when Flamengo beat São Paulo in Morumbi by 3 to 1 and forwarded the vacancy in the decision. At the time, Globo recorded 27 points in the national audience.

Now, the two protagonists of the records in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will meet in an even more important game, the final of the Copa do Brasil, to be played in home and return matches, probably on the 12th and 19th of October. A chance that Globo had been waiting for a long time to boost its indexes and, who knows, return to an average above 30 points in SP, something that has not happened since the final of Paulistão 2021 (32 points in the São Paulo title against palm trees at the time).

Flamengo x Corinthians is the biggest SBT audience of the year

By directly competing with the soap opera “Pantanal”, a practically impossible mission, SBT failed to make the news for winning Globo when it had the chance to broadcast a Flamengo x Corinthians duel for Libertadores this year.

Both games ended up in second place on Ibope, thanks to the global strategy of stretching the production chapter to avoid overtaking the audience.

Even so, the two games were SBT’s biggest audiences in all of 2022 so far. The first game scored an average of 22.3 points in SP and 19.5 in PNT. The return yielded 24.5 in RJ.