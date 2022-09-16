Goals and best moments Roma vs HJK Helsinki in the Europa League (3-0) | 09/15/2022

Roma know their first victory in the Europa League, but follow in third, now with three points, due to the goal difference. On the other hand, HJK sits in last place in group C, without scoring.

End of the game

After free kick, Abubakari head deflects and Rui Patrício saves

Dybala finishes looking for the corner, the ball deflects on Halme and Hazard gets it right after.

Camara hits placed, in effect, but the ball goes out

Abraham finishes from the edge of the box. Hazard holds tight

Zaniolo is triggered on the back line and rolls in the measure for Belotti to finish in the small area and score his first goal

Matic unleashes a rocket from afar. Hazard clap

Dybala stretches Zaniolo in the area. He comes crashing close to the beam

Cristante risks from afar and sends it out

Zaniolo makes a good play on the left and crosses low. Pellegrini arrives and props up with his belly

In his first touch of the ball, Dybala receives from Pellegrini at the edge of the area, hits first and puts it in the corner

restart the game

first half ends

Cristante risks from afar and Hazard makes a good save by palming

Zaniolo comes face to face with Hazard. The goalkeeper gets ahead and gets the better of

Belotti receives from Zaniolo and hits first. Hazard makes the save

Browne raises at the second post. Hoskonen deflects head and hits the post

Belotti crosses from the baseline. Spinazzola doesn’t catch right and kicks crookedly

Pellegrini takes a free-kick over the barrier

After analyzing the bid, the referee changes the yellow to red

Referee will review the foul to analyze possible red in a clear shot on goal

Belotti tries the shot, but the defense manages to clear

Hostika takes advantage of a mistake when the ball is out of the defense and kicks over the mark. The ball comes back to him, who sends it over the goal

Zaniolo hits placed from the edge of the area and sends it out

Rolling ball

Players profiled for the competition anthem

Players entering the field

Fans singing the anthem of Roma

Tånnander, Niemelä; Arajuuri, Toivio, Halme, Boujellab, Peltola, Terho, Murilo, Olusanya, Tanaka, Yli-Kokko

Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Lingman, Väänänen, Browne, Hetemaj; Hostika, Abubakari, Soiri

Boer, Svilar; Smalling, Abraham, Shomurodov, Celik, Camera, Dybala, Bove, Volpato, Tripi, Faticanti

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Cristante, Matic; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Belotti

“Another incredible match at the packed Olimpico in Rome. The match will certainly be different from last week (home game against Betis). Playing away from home in UEFA competitions is always very different, except for some clubs. Roma was certainly a big disappointment for them, so the start of the game will probably be very difficult, all the more reason. We have to adapt to the home crowd, the rhythm and the pressure. Even though we are playing away now, I hope we can take the successes and self-confidence of the first game of the group stage for tomorrow”.

Hazard; Raitala, Hoskonen, I have; Soiri, Lingman, Vaananen, Tanaka, Browne; Hostika, Abubakari.

Toni Koskela will not be able to face forward Roope Riski, due to a knee injury.

“The Helsinki coach definitely caught my attention. If a team plays with the kind of organization and identity it plays, it means the coach is good. I like the team. Of course we did our game analysis, our homework. I haven’t looked at anything else since the game against Empoli came to an end. It’s a well-organized team, which is also nice to see in different ways with the way they like to build the game.”

Rui Patricio; Celik, Mancini, Ibanez, Viña; Camera, Crystal; Zaniolo, Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.

Nicolo Zaniolo will make his return to the starting lineup after recovering from a shoulder injury. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho there will be no Georginio Wijnaldum in the medical department.

O HJK Helsinki, from Finland, also started off on the wrong foot. Klubi was defeated by Betis, at home, by 2 to 0. Due to the negative balance, it appears in fourth place in group C.