Google Chrome will hide your incognito tabs so no one can judge you – Tecnoblog

The option to block incognito tabs after leaving Google Chrome is finally coming to Android. The feature, which was being developed by Google for months, has not yet been publicly released, but it can be used on cell phones and tablets by having its corresponding flag activated.

Google Chrome (Image: Deepanker Verma/Pixabay)

Android users who often use Google Chrome’s incognito tabs will now have even more security to carry out their activities. When you leave incognito browsing in the background to mess with other apps or programs, the system will automatically block your access, requiring the user to use biometric authentication or PIN to use it again.

Incognito tabs are already famous for having certain advantages, such as not recording browsing history and general and non-personalized search results. Now, the option brings even more protection, preventing strangers with access to your device from not being able to see what you were accessing.

In these situations, when trying to snoop around the incognito tab of Google Chrome that was already open, the person will come across the famous gray logo of the browser’s incognito browsing and the requirement for biometrics or password to proceed.

Incognito tab in Google Chrome (Image: Playback)

How to Protect Incognito Chrome Tabs on Android

Although the feature has not yet been officially introduced in the system, it is already possible to activate it on cell phones or tablets that have the latest versions of the browser. To do this, follow the steps:

Open Google Chrome and access the following flag chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android Activate the option; Restart the browser; Tap the three dots icon; Go to “Settings”; Go to “Privacy and Security”; Enable the “Block incognito tabs after closing Chrome” option.

Feature has been in development for a while

Google has been working on this new feature for Android for a while now.

As we told you here at technoblogin August of last year, less than a month after the same option for iOS was announced, the website Chrome Story had already discovered from Chromium Gerrit, an open source project management repository, that the feature was in development.

At the time, the option was already visible in the developer version of Chrome, Chrome Canary, but it still didn’t work, even after activating its flag.

With information: 9to5Google and Android Police