Google will have to compensate woman who appeared in Street View; understand

A resident of Ceilândia (DF) will be compensated in R$ 3 thousand by Google after filing a lawsuit for moral damages because the photo of her sunbathing indoors was published by the Google Street View platform.

The lawsuit was filed against the company in 2021 and the sentence was upheld by the 3rd Class of Appeal of the Special Courts of the Federal District at the end of August.

In the action, the woman reported that she was embarrassed after her image was shared by friends and neighbors on social media.

In its defense, Google said it had blurred the woman’s face and said it “did not use the image in a commercial way or in a way that the author would be ridiculed”.

Unanimously, the 3rd Panel appeal of the Special Courts of the Federal District considered that the woman’s right to image had been violated.

In a statement, Google said that it does not comment on specific cases, but stressed that it has technology capable of blurring faces and license plates in Street View and that it provides a platform for people who want to have their images even more blurred.

“If the user notices that their face or the license plate of their vehicle needs a more accentuated blur or if they want us to completely blur their image, house or car, it is possible to report and request through our reporting channels”, pointed out the note.

In the case file, the company’s defense also stated that the woman did not request the removal of her image through official channels, triggering the Justice directly.