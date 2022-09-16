GoPro Hero 11 Black arrives in Brazil for R$ 4,599

This Wednesday (14) the GoPro announced its new generation of action cameras. were presented to the public GoPro Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. The two cameras are identical, with the exception of some features that are absent in the minor version. Among the main new features are the camera’s larger sensor and support for 10-bit color depth. Check out the news in more detail below.

bigger sensors

The two new action cameras have a 1/1.9-inch sensor. By comparison, the last generation sensor was 1/2.3 inch. The sensor has a resolution of 27 megapixels and is physically larger than the previous generation’s sensor, the Hero 10 Black. This allows the Hero 11 Black capture even more light, which results in sharper, more detailed images. Both models are capable of recording videos in the following settings:

5.3K resolution at 60 FPS;

4K resolution at 120 FPS;

2.7K resolution at 240 FPS.

The aspect ratio of photos and videos is 8:7. However, the larger sensor allows files to be converted to other aspect ratios easily. That is, you don’t need to select specific shooting modes for YouTube or social networks, for example. The user can easily change the aspect ratio to 16:9 (YouTube) and 9:16 (social networks).

In addition to being larger, the new sensors also have new technologies. They have horizon leveling for 360º rotations and new hydrophobic lenses. This allowed the insertion of a new shooting mode, called “HyperView”. In this mode the field of view is expanded even further, allowing for new types of footage.

Videos with better colors and improved stabilization

The new Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini action cameras also support 10-bit color depth. What does this mean in practice? It means that the cameras are capable of reproducing 1 billion colors. The previous generation had 8-bit color depth, which allowed them to reproduce only 16.7 million colors.

Anyone who has filmed with a GoPro knows that when capturing a blue sky, the gradient is well marked. The new action cameras promise to change that and bring a more natural gradient, in the most varied scenarios.

Finally, the GoPro’s electronic image stabilization has been improved. The resource is now named HyperSmooth 5.0. The company promises even more stable videos, even under the most diverse bumps and impacts. All this is possible thanks to the GP2 processor, which does most of the optimizations on the images.

Longer battery life

Another important point in GoPro cameras is battery life. Both the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini come with a battery with 1,720 mAh capacity. She promises to 38% more recording time than the Hero 10 Black. This is a super important factor in this type of camera. It is quite common for owners of this type of equipment to have a spare battery, as they run out very quickly.

There is also a system called autoboost, which activates image stabilization only when the accelerometer detects sudden movements. This also helps to save energy. In addition, the battery has the Enduro technologywhich makes it more resistant and prepared for different climatic conditions.

Finally, the night mode has also been improved. In this mode you can capture the trail of stars by taking a timelapse in the night sky. It is also possible to make creative photos of the Light Painting type.

Differences between the “normal” version and the Mini

Basically there is no difference in features between the two versions. What the Hero 11 Black can do in terms of functions the Mini version can do too.

The real difference is in the size. The Mini version, as the name makes clear, is more compact. For this, the action camera loses the two touchscreens. The Hero 11 Black has a screen on the front and another on the back. The Mini version has only one small LCD display on top. It displays some information about the camera: if it is recording, what resolution and shooting mode, for example.

The mini version also has a clip on the back. It makes it easy to attach the camera to helmets, surfboards and other types of support. Another difference is that it is not possible to remove the battery from the Mini version.

price and availability

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is now available in Brazil. The manufacturer’s suggested price is BRL 4,599. The Mini version, according to the official website, will arrive in the next few weeks. However, the price was not revealed.

In the United States, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is priced at US$399 (R$2,065 in direct conversion). The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini will be available on October 25th for US$299.

Source: GoPro