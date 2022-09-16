Group of friends try to survive amid a zombie epidemic in a movie on Netflix

Zombieland: Double Tap is a comedy, horror and action film, released in 2019 as a sequel to the 2009 classic that became a worldwide hit.

The film has just arrived in the catalog of Netflix totally by surprise and is the perfect tip for those who are looking for a movie to see today but also don’t want something they need to think about too much.

In the film, years after they teamed up to go through the beginnings of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to look for new places to live and survive.

When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new directions can be explored.

The cast has Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

Zombieland: Double Tap is available at Netflix.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

Watch the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!