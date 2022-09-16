Harry Potter’s smart wand that connects to smart devices

Alexa is probably one of the most famous smart products, working from voice commands. In this case, the Harry Potter wand will be made possible with similar resources, activating smart electronics present in the environment. This connectivity also occurs when you pair your cell phone and television, looking to watch movies and series on the screen.

Encouraging creativity

The new release of the Wizarding World company seems to be surprising by the videos released on social networks. On its official page of twitter, the ad shows the possibilities of the toy. Turn off and on the lights, control the Smart TV and move any type of object that has sensors, interacting in real time with the person’s directions.

It’s not such a simple toy

Despite being considered a playful item, its differential goes beyond the magical aesthetic that refers to one of the greatest youth classics.

Concentrating on just one object so many resources helps to monitor a high-tech structure without using a cell phone. Therefore, the habit of keeping equipment off can be implemented more easily using this innovative device.

Countless possibilities

the wand of Harry Potter it’s an icon that has conquered several generations, so there’s a good perspective on the market. However, sales will also depend on price and range in other countries.

The content also prescribes the installation of an application on the smartphone, just to manage the devices that are connected by bluetooth.

For now, no official price has been released and the first copies will be available in the United States. In partnership with Warner Bros, it is possible for the brand’s distributors here in the country to import the product. The app has a game that has 50 stages that need to be activated using the wand and its abilities, increasing the attractiveness of the functions.