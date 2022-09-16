Has Tom Cruise found his opponents? Sheep stopped shooting “Mission: Impossible” – News

“Mission Impossible – Reckoning: Part One” (the seventh film in the saga) was greatly affected and delayed because of the pandemic.

But not even agent Ethan Hunt could have foreseen that “Part Two” would have to make an unusual stop on the shoot because of a flock of sheep in the Lake District, a region of northwest England known for its mountains and glacial lakes.

According to reports, the lead star and producer burst into laughter as dozens of sheep invaded the production site after a gate was opened to allow their passage.

In fact, a photography shows Tom Cruise looking amused with other crew members watching the invasion and waiting for the herd to pass.

The British Metro newspaper has more pictures of the situation.

This was not the only setback in the region: the actor was photographed in a parachute, but production was also interrupted when two ultralight aircraft passed directly over the shooting location, forcing two helicopters to land in an adjacent field.

In these intervals, there was time for the main star to take pictures with some people surprised during their walks with all this apparatus.

Scheduled to hit theaters at the end of June 2024, production on “Mission: Impossible – Settlement” began shortly after the end of “Part I”, with an interruption while Tom Cruise was promoting ” Top Gun: Maverick”.

As with “Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015), both films are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The cast also returns Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Frederick Schmidt. New to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales (the main villain), Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes.

“Part I” opens in theaters on July 13, 2023.

SUBTITLED TRAILER.