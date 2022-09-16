“House Of The Dragon”: what to expect in the adult phase of the series – A Series of Things

Fans of “Game of Thrones” already know that Sundays are dedicated to commenting on the spinoff “House Of The Dragon”series that narrates the reign of the Targaryen family 172 years before the birth of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Next Sunday (18) we will reach the fifth episode of the spin-off, at 10pm on HBO and HBO Max. The episode in question is not the last of the season (which will have 10), but it marks the last appearances of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in the youth phase.





currently performed by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively, characters will grow after a narrative time jump. From the sixth episode (which will air on the 25th), Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) Princess Targaryen will live, while Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) plays the more adult Alicent.













For those who accompany “Game Of Thrones” in series and booksmuch is known about the history of Targaryen family at the time the derivative is pictured. The book on which the spin-off is based, “Fire and Blood”, also says a lot about the reign of the house of the dragon. THE A Series of Things column this Friday (16) gathered information from the books and the sixth episode of “House Of The Dragon” to anticipate what we can expect from the new phase of the program. spoilers ahead.





How far can HOTD go?





The series “House Of The Dragon” arrived with the intention of telling the story of the Targaryen family’s rise to their destruction in the so-called Dance of the Dragons. It is a fact that the derivative begins with the first sparks of intrigue that will develop until the great war, but until then, in the stories, the whole process lasted almost three decades.





So far, the series has already signaled that it has made some leaps in time. Alicent, for example, has already given birth to her first son, Aegon. The decision of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) putting Rhaenyra aside as heir in favor of the new prince is the main tension that will move the characters. It is also mentioned in HOTD that Daemon (Matt Smith) battled with Engorda Caranguejo for three years, and we only see the final fight.





Adult stage and more dragons





After another time jump, we will see, for the first time, Older Rhaenyra and Alicent. Both will have had a few children by now, but the tension between Rhaenyra and the queen’s first son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), will become more evident. It is known that the current king, Viserys, is already very old and that his death is approaching.





The dynamics of Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children will also hit the screens. We will also understand that new dragon eggs will have hatched and some will already be in the young stage. The curious thing will be to follow the creation of the children along with the training of the beasts.





What do we know about the Dance of Dragons?





Everything we know about the great Targaryen family war comes from the book “Fire and Blood”. After King Viserys dies, a coup d’etat crowns Aegon king. In this fact, Rhaenyra would be in dragon stone and when she learned what had happened, she declared herself queen and accused her half-brother Aegon of treason.





In the books, still, we know that Rhaenyra marries twice. The first husband has already been nominated in the series, being the Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan), son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Sea Serpent. What happens for Princess Targaryen to remarry, I will leave to see in the series, but it is a fact that the second marriage happens, this time to her uncle, Daemon. In both cases she bears children.





Returning to the conflict, the family splits into two colors. Whoever wears black will be the supporters of Rhaenyra’s interests and your children. Those who dress in green support Queen Alicent and her descendants. The civil war known as Dance of Dragons unfolds for yearsbringing many clashes and deaths – both from Targaryen members and from their dragons.









*Fernando Martins is a journalist, writer and great enthusiast of television productions. Creator of A Series of Things, he writes weekly in this space. Instagram: @umaseriedecoisas.







*Folha de Pernambuco is not responsible for the content of the columns.

