How Marvel Comics’ Stories Are Being Influenced by the MCU

The Marvel Universe has been around for decades, nearly a century, long before Marvel even thought about being sold to Disney and becoming the largest shared cinematic universe in the world.

Now, with this Marvel cinematic endeavor, the company makes billions and billions of dollars every year from the releases of its new movies and series and this certainly results in changes in other sectors of the company.

The base material, which serves as inspiration for the MCU, has always been the comics, however, recently, a kind of opposite effect has been happening. The MCU has also been causing changes in the 616 universe of comics.

For example: a few months ago Doctor Strange died, his killer was Kaecilius, the same wizard seen in the 2016 movie. A character that, in the comics, had only appeared in 3 stories and was of no importance. Now, he’s the Sorcerer Supreme’s assassin.

We also have visual inspirations, such as comic book visuals being increasingly inspired by MCU visuals, and powers are also more similar to those seen on heroes in movies and series.

The most recent case is that of Agatha Harkness, who has just been on the cover of a new edition of Midnight’s Children, which will explore her past. But notice how her younger look is totally similar to that of the character in the MCU, which is (or was) quite different from the look of the character in the comics.

Not to mention when Marvel boycotted mutants in the comics, when the film rights still belonged to Fox, while promoting (uselessly, as the MCU didn’t address) the Inhumans. Or when they modified Scarlet Witch’s origin so she could be introduced into the MCU.

That’s not a complaint, necessarily speaking. Even because many characters that gained popularity in the MCU and didn’t have as much in the comics, now receive new solo magazines or more prominence in other stories.

Another recent case is Scarlet Witch, one of the most famous characters in cinemas, but who hasn’t had her solo magazine for a good few years. So far, as a new solo magazine has been announced (check out more details here).

The point is, the MCU influences the comics. Perhaps a direct order from the editors, perhaps a way the writers see themselves riding the wave of the MCU’s success. But it is a fact that the billionaire movie industry influences comics.

Therefore, the comic book fan is fully entitled to complain when some drastic and not well-received change is made in the MCU, after all, that can end up going to the comics, where this fan consumes Marvel content the most and is satisfied with the way it is. It is. But, as said, there are also good changes, these comic book fans will certainly not complain.

That said, the argument of those who consume only cinematographic content against those who consume comics saying things like “you want the same comic, read the comic” or “you are not satisfied with the adaptation, go read the comic” is not the best, since that the comic book fan can be harmed with the MCU story that he doesn’t like invading his comfort zone and bringing unwanted changes.

