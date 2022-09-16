How party created by neo-Nazis became Sweden’s 2nd biggest political force

15 September 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Jimmie Akesson, 43, celebrates the good results in the elections

More than a fifth of the Swedish electorate voted for the far-right SD party (Sverigedemokraternaor Swedish Democrats, in Swedish) in Sunday’s elections in the Scandinavian country.

The SD is now the second largest political force in the country and will be entitled to 73 seats in Parliament. With that, he will play a crucial role in the right-wing coalition that will govern Sweden.

The right-wing coalition is made up of the SD, the Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Democrats. The most likely to be the next prime minister is Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party.

With the prominence in the coalition, the SD has reached a level previously unimaginable: it is the first time that a nationalist party – which emerged from a neo-Nazi group – has come so close to power in Stockholm.

The election campaign’s focus on issues involving immigration and violent crime brought the SD ideology to the heart of the highest echelons of Swedish politics.

The party was created in 1988 by Nazi sympathizers and for much of its existence remained on the fringes of politics in the country. The SD fought for two decades to win enough votes to elect even one parliamentarian.

But since entering parliament in 2010, the party has only grown, leading to a political upheaval in a country normally known for its stable and predictable politics.

With 99% of the polls counted, the SD has 20.6% of the votes in Sunday’s elections — making it the second largest party in Parliament and the largest party in the right-wing coalition that now has a majority in Parliament.

“It’s dramatic considering that the SD entered Parliament in 2010,” says political scientist Johan Martinsson of the University of Gothenburg. “Three elections later, they are the second largest party. Sweden used to have an extremely stable and predictable political party system.”

Martinsson describes the party as anti-immigration, anti-multiculturalism and nationalist.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, SD supporters celebrate the results of an exit poll after Sunday’s vote

On Sunday, the SD replaced the Moderate Party as the most popular right-wing party in the country.

Martinsson says the results are a milestone in Swedish history.

From pariah to power

The SD’s success has led to a heated debate about how much the party has ideologically changed—or not—during its transformation from a political pariah into a key player in power.

The group’s current leader, Jimmie Akesson, who took over in 2005, said he had had a “zero-tolerance policy” against racism and extremism for 10 years. In 2015, he suspended the entire youth wing of the party over its ties to the far right.

The party also underwent an extensive image makeover, replacing the burning flame logo with a more innocent-looking flower and dropping the “keep Sweden Swedish” slogan.

But these changes have not been enough to quell accusations that the party poses a threat to Sweden’s minority groups.

One of the most frequent critics is Willie Silberstein, chairman of Sweden’s Committee Against Anti-Semitism, who has become a target of anti-Semitism in recent days after using his position to publicly criticize the SD in a televised interview.

“The coalition has a problem with parties founded by Nazis. That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact,” he told the BBC. “If a party is so full of people who need to be excluded because they are Nazis, that says something about that party.”

He points to a widely publicized study published last month by the Swedish research group Acta Publica that claimed to have identified 289 politicians from the major parties who expressed views that could be considered racist or even Nazi. The vast majority of them – 214 – were SD members.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Party leader Jimmie Akesson (center) delivered a speech on Sunday

“It scares me that they can have a big influence on Swedish politics,” says Silberstein. “I think not only of the Jewish minority, but of immigrants in general.”

Tweets and other social media posts by party members – in some cases, elected officials – continue to cause the group image problems.

At the height of the election campaign, the SD’s official spokesman, 26-year-old deputy Tobias Andersson, tweeted a photo of a Stockholm subway in party colors.

“Welcome to the repatriation express. Here is a one-way ticket. Next stop in Kabul,” he wrote.

Some Swedish commentators criticized the post, but the SD leader refused to apologize, arguing that the post was an irony of people taking offense to party propaganda, according to the AP news agency.

party denies

The party denies the accusations of racism.

“All of this was before I was born,” says Emil Eneblad, vice president of the SD youth movement. “I don’t think the fact that there were suspicious people in the party 30 years ago has affected our electoral position,” the 21-year-old activist tells the BBC.

He says the party had nearly double the support among young people in Sunday’s election – something he credits to the group’s focus on three issues: security, employment and immigration.

“Young people are looking for change,” he says.

Political scientist Johan Martinsson says issues around immigration have been becoming a hot topic for a long time, noting that Sweden has received one of the highest numbers of asylum seekers per capita in the world in recent years.

Expanding immigration and the perceived rise in violent crime may explain the rise in support for the SD, a party that has not only campaigned on both issues for years but gained prominence with its controversial claim that the two issues are linked.