Putting emojis in phonebook contacts is a great way to personalize them. In the “Contacts” tab, you can edit the number of all your friends using the emoji keyboard. Such a feature can be useful for those who want more privacy on their cell phone, after all, it is possible to keep a contact saved with just one emoji.

That is, it means that you can create a list of contacts that only you know who they really are. This feature is even available for smartphones with Android and iOS systems. You can also choose whether to edit a contact linked to your device, or email. Know more!

How to put emoji in phonebook contacts on Android

Access the “Phone” app; Tap “Contacts”; Select the one you want to customize; Then tap “Edit”; Once that’s done, tap the “Emoji” icon on the keyboard. Edit your contacts by adding custom emojis on Android (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

How to put emojis in phonebook contacts on iPhone

Access the “Contacts” app; Select the one you want to customize; Then tap “Edit”; Once that’s done, just tap the “Emoji” icon on the keyboard. Personalize your contacts with emojis on iOS (Screenshot: Canaltech/Felipe Freitas)

When you’re done editing, just tap “Save” to customize them. It is worth remembering that it is also possible to add an emoji as a first or last name in your contacts. Such an action will change how your contacts are displayed in calls, notifications, video calls and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Also, if that contact is not synced in your email, you can keep it in emoji only on your phone. In short, this is the best way to personalize contacts without the need for apps. Did you like these tips? Share this article with your friends!