“I was worried…” SporTV journalist brings a last-minute bomb on Dorival Júnior and Nação is scared

Flamengo’s staff made important moves and brought great reinforcements to the Club in 2022. Big names such as Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha arrived. But the main signing, the most accurate of them, is on the edge of the field. In June, Rubro-Negro hit with Dorival Jr. to assume the technical command of the team in the decisive half of the season. And the result has exceeded all expectations.

The coach led Fla in a sprint, which took the Rubro-Negros to the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals, in addition to putting the team back in the fight for the Brasileirão title. With Dorival on the edge of the field, there were 21 victories, four draws and three defeats, adding up the three competitions. More than numbers, the performance has also drawn attention since the arrival of the experienced Brazilian coach.

With him at the head of the squad, Pedro became a starter, one of the main names in the Flamengo team and in Brazilian football, reaching the Brazilian National Team. Éverton Ribeiro also recovered his best football and was once again remembered by Tite. Before a concern for instability and several individual mistakes, the defense gained solidity, with the recovery and affirmation of Léo Pereira and the growth of the experienced David Luiz and Filipe Luís.

The evolution of the collective also boosted Arrascaeta to increase his production even more and to be considered the best player in the country and even in South America by some critics. Flamengo de Dorival has been enchanting with special performances, such as the rout over Tolima (7-1) and Vélez (4-1) in the Libertadores playoffs and the 3-1 over São Paulo in the middle of Morumbi in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Brazil. Work that has been gaining more and more recognition and can be awarded at the end of the season.

According to journalist Alexandre Lozetti, from SporTV, the current Flamengo captain is one of the names on the CBF’s radar to take over the Brazilian team from 2023. The Qatar World Cup will be played between November and December this year and the coach Tite will step down after the end of the World Cup. The information had a lot of repercussion on the Web and even divided opinions in the Red-Black Nation. While one part defended the permanence, the other side did not oppose a possible departure from the professional.