Idol, conductor and decisive: Renato Augusto lives his biggest night since returning to Corinthians | Corinthians

Since returning to Corinthians, in July 2021, Renato Augusto has had goals, good plays, a boring injury and, regardless of the situation, the affection of the fans. Nothing, however, comparable to what he lived on the night of this September 15, 2022.

As a conductor, Renato Augusto managed to control the actions of the team and fans in the 3-0 victory against Fluminense, this Thursday, at the Neo Química Arena, which took Timão to the final of the Copa do Brasil – the club’s first decision since the return of shirt 8.

Brazilian champion in his first spell at Corinthians, from 2013 to 2015, Renato returned last year to elevate his level from great player to idol of the club he learned to love. He’s been able to do it even when he’s not on the field and the team misses him. When is it then…

1 of 3 Goal by Renato Augusto in Corinthians x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Goal by Renato Augusto in Corinthians x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

This Thursday, Renato did everything: he was responsible for bringing the crowd to his side in the 10th minute, in a beautiful kick that required Fábio’s defense. After that, yes, Neo Química Arena became a melting pot.

Participative, but always inspiring care, Renato protected himself without the ball in a last line of marking, alongside Yuri Alberto – even so, he was not ashamed to give carts, bother the midfielders Wellington and Martinelli and try to pull counterattacks.

See Renato Augusto’s bids in Corinthians’ classification to the Copa do Brasil final

Renato appeared inside the area, too, and even as a winger – when he tried to do the “machete”, entering diagonally from the right side, and was desperate when he noticed that Fausto Vera didn’t understand his movement and didn’t make the pass. The number 8 always seemed two, three seconds ahead of Fluminense and even of their own teammates.

In the second half, again a move of the type: he set up a counterattack and stretched the ball a little more than Róger Guedes wanted. Shirt 10 wasted it, and Renato sighed.

2 of 3 Renato embraces Fausto Vera: a leader on the field and also for the stands — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Renato embraces Fausto Vera: a leader on the field and also for the stands — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Then, with the game tied, difficult and still 1-0, he tried to calm the crowd when Du Queiroz ignored the pass options and risked a bad shot from afar. While Róger Guedes complained and raised his hands, Renato asked for applause from the stands. He was taken care of.

It was 77 minutes on the field. Exhausted, Renato gave way to Giuliano after three submissions, 28 successful passes, three tackles and a lot of sweat.

Best moments: Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Today, Renato Augusto was not only raised to the status of an idol. It is also in whom the fan channels his hope of seeing Corinthians champion still in 2022. And he may even end his career at the club:

– Look, this is the idea today. It’s a place where I’m at home, I feel good, I have the affection of the fans, the board. But in football everything changes very quickly. I think I can help a lot for a while. Today my head is not very turned to that. I want to play more and seek titles to become, more and more, in the history of the club.

“Corinthians is in the final passing the car”, celebrates Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!